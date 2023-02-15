Commission on Native Children’s Hawaii Regional Hearing begins today

The federal Commission on Native Children is scheduled to hold its Hawaii Regional Hearing at the Moana Surfrider from today through Thursday, according to a news release.

The hearing, which will be held in person and via Zoom, will convene researchers and experts to speak on the challenges Native Hawaiian children face, offer potential solutions and to also invite public testimony.

“The hearings here in Hawaii are a really historic opportunity for our community members, our families and our keiki, to be able to address a congressionally appointed commission here in Hawaii,” said Delia Ulima, co-chair of the commission’s Hawaii Regional Hearing. “This can impact funding, policy, resources and practice on a federal and state level.”

The commission was established to conduct a study of federal, state, local, tribal and Native Hawaiian programs. It also will develop recommendations and solutions to improve the health, safety and well-being of Native children, according to the news release.

The Hawaii Regional Hearing will include four main focuses: physical, mental and behavioral health; education and early childhood development; child welfare, juvenile justice and violence; and systems innovations and best practices in Native communities.

Today’s hearing will kick off with a cultural presentation and opening protocol followed by guest speakers, and researcher and expert panelists from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, Ulima said. It will resume at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where the public is invited to give in-person testimony.

Thursday’s agenda also will begin at 9 a.m. with guest speakers and panelists, followed by public testimony from 11 a.m. until noon.

Topics that will be discussed by speakers and panelists will include things like Hawaii’s historical context in connection to the federal government, historical trauma, access to resources and immersion schools, Ulima said.

She encourages all involved members of the community to submit testimony and contribute to the historic opportunity.

“You definitely don’t have to be an expert,” Ulima said. “If you’re a family member, a member of the community that cares, a child, a youth, a teenager, a fifth grader, they want to hear from you.”

To register and learn more about the upcoming hearing, visit the Commission on Native Children’s website at bit.ly/3xp6Oxk. The last day to submit web testimony is March 17.

