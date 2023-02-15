comscore Hawaii legislator concerned by distribution of Chinese newspaper | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii legislator concerned by distribution of Chinese newspaper

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rep. Gene Ward is upset that the China Daily is delivered to House offices at the state Capitol. Ward held a copy of the publication in his office Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rep. Gene Ward is upset that the China Daily is delivered to House offices at the state Capitol. Ward held a copy of the publication in his office Tuesday.

State Rep. Gene Ward questions why free copies of the Chinese Communist Party’s China Daily newspaper are delivered to House members given China’s ongoing provocations, including suspicions that China flew an intelligence-gathering balloon over Kauai in 2022. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Amber Rose Hind and Jonathan Kam

Scroll Up