Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has added two agents to its Honolulu office. Read more

Coldwell Banker Realty has added two agents to its Honolulu office:

>> Amber Rose Hind previously was a director of marketing and became a successful small business owner in the dining hospitality field for more than a decade. She most recently was a Realtor-associate at Compass.

>> Jonathan Kam had been a Realtor at Locations LLC. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler School of Business and Punahou School.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.