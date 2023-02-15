Senate panel impairs DHHL leadership bid

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ikaika Anderson adjusted his lei before Tuesday’s hearing at the state Capitol. Pictured left to right are Anderson’s grandparents Whitney and Hannie Anderson, Ikaika Anderson, former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and Anderson’s mother, Kim Puchalski.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
William Aila, former DHHL chairman, testified in opposition to Anderson’s confirmation.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee Vice Chair Kurt Fevella, Chair Maile Shimabukuro and Jarrett Keohokalole listened to testimony.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs held a hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol to consider the nomination of Ikaika Anderson to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson embraced Gov. Josh Green after the governor testified in support of him.