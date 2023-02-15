Ex-Bellator champ Macfarlane back for last go-round
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“I can’t go out like that. I want to go out on my shield with a good fight.”
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
On her last fight at Blaisdell Arena a year ago, in which she injured her neck and lost
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was introduced amid native Hawaiian fanfare during the Bellator 279 event at the Blaisdell Arena on April 23, 2022. Macfarlane, at right at the weigh-in a day earlier, returns to the Blaisdell in April.