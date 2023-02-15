comscore Ex-Bellator champ Macfarlane back for last go-round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ex-Bellator champ Macfarlane back for last go-round

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was introduced amid native Hawaiian fanfare during the Bellator 279 event at the Blaisdell Arena on April 23, 2022. Macfarlane, at right at the weigh-in a day earlier, returns to the Blaisdell in April.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was introduced amid native Hawaiian fanfare during the Bellator 279 event at the Blaisdell Arena on April 23, 2022. Macfarlane, at right at the weigh-in a day earlier, returns to the Blaisdell in April.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane could have faded off into the sunset, started a family, and life would have been as great as can be. Read more

