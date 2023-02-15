Hawaii Grown | Sports Iowa State’s Ranches of Campbell creating a path for others By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Courtesy Ryan Herren Alesia Ranches stepped out of her comfort zone because she didn’t want to be a follower. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Alesia Ranches stepped out of her comfort zone because she didn’t want to be a follower. The 2019 Campbell High School alumna wanted to forge her own path in college and maybe, just maybe, the first native of Hawaii to play for the Iowa State softball team could become a trendsetter instead. Ranches’ four-year softball career has come full circle both on and off the field. She started her career hitting a home run and leading the Cyclones to a tournament win in Hawaii in the Paradise Classic in the program’s first-ever trip to the islands. This year, Iowa State will come back to play in the Rainbow Wahine Classic next month. “I’m honestly more excited than the first time,” Ranches said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I would say the first time I was more nervous than excited, and so right now it’s less nerves and more excitement for this one.” The 5-foot-4 senior has played all over the field during her time at Iowa State but has settled in at shortstop for the last half of her career. She’s started 138 games and her overall numbers have gotten better every season. Last year, she had a career-best nine doubles, five homers and 34 RBIs, but numbers aren’t what she finds most important. “I just want to get better again,” she said. “Every year you need to improve. Yes, I do care about the numbers, but at the same time, I’m not going to let the stats define me with who I am. I just want to be a better leader on and off the field.” That full-circle moment isn’t just coming back to play in Hawaii. Iowa State joins California as the only Power Five schools to have multiple players on the roster from Hawaii. Freshman Paige Nakashima, a fellow Campbell alumna, played in her first two collegiate games last weekend for the Cyclones. Ranches can remember when she found out she would have another player from Hawaii on the team for her senior season. “It was such a sweet feeling (finding) that out because that’s why I wanted to come here. I wanted to create a path for others to follow me,” Ranches said. “That’s why I just want to leave here on a good note with something that the younger girls will be able to look up to. Right now that’s just me being a good role model for the younger ones.” Living in Ames, Iowa, the past four years, Ranches still refuses to keep her shoes on when she goes to other dorms, apartments or homes. People around her do notice a change, however, when she speaks. “My friends here think I still have a local accent, but coming home (to Hawaii) they definitely think I talk like someone from the mainland, so I guess I have picked up on that for sure,” Ranches said. The frequent flyer miles will pick up over the next month. Iowa State’s next four tournaments are in California (twice), Arkansas and Hawaii before it plays its first game at home on March 17 against Brigham Young. Three opponents over the next three weeks have players from Hawaii on the roster, including two games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, in which Ranches could find herself hitting against Kaiser alumna Primrose Aholelei. “That’s really cool to hear about all the other Hawaii girls,” Ranches said. ALESIA RANCHES School: Iowa State Class: Senior Height: 5 feet 4 Position: Shortstop High school: Campbell (2019) CAREER STATISTICS YEAR GP-GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG. 2020 24-23 67 10 21 2 0 2 7 .313 2021 55-55 154 25 37 7 0 3 21 .240 2022 55-55 151 25 41 9 1 5 34 .272 2023 5-5 17 1 4 0 0 0 0 .235 TOT. 139-138 389 61 103 18 1 10 62 .265 HAWAII GROWN: SOFTBALL Thirty Hawaii high school graduates are currently on mainland Division I rosters: Name College Ht. Cl. Pos. High school Ailana Agbayani BYU 5-4 Fr. RHP/SS ‘Iolani Aleia Agbayani Cal 5-4 Jr. INF/OF ‘Iolani Primrose Aholelei Texas A&M-C.C. 5-8 Jr. RHP Kaiser Shaylee Alani Abilene Christian 5-6 Sr. INF Kamehameha Lauren Almeida Utah Tech 5-8 Soph. INF KS-Maui Gigi Araki UC Riverside 5-5 Jr. C/1B Leilehua Kai Barrett Cal Poly 5-5 Jr. C ‘Iolani Allie Capello Pacific (Calif.) 5-5 Fr. INF ‘Iolani Nikki Donahue Texas-Arlington 5-7 Fr. C Kamehameha Manaia Fonoti Coppin St. 5-6 Fr. INF Sacred Hearts Logan Gaspar Abilene Christian 5-5 Soph. SS Maryknoll Jadey Hagiwara Brown 5-4 Sr. C/3B Punahou Kenna Higa Norfolk St. 5-7 Soph. 1B/3B Kamehameha LB Kahahawai-Kekona Utah Tech 5-5 Fr. INF Baldwin Keila Kamoku Ole Miss 5-4 Soph. INF Kamehameha Lovey Kepa’a Grand Canyon 5-10 Soph. INF Leilehua Mackenzie Kila East Carolina 5-5 Fr. Util Mililani Jackie Kirkpatrick Tennessee 5-8 Fr. C/3B Mililani Asia Lee Pacific (Calif.) 5-8 Fr. INF/OF Punahou Maya Matsubara Colorado St. 5-5 Jr. INF Punahou Carys Murakami CSUN 5-3 Fr. INF Maryknoll Paige Nakashima Iowa St. 5-8 Fr. INF Campbell Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung Portland St. 5-5 Fr. RHP Maryknoll Marissa Nishihara Saint Mary's 5-3 Jr. OF Mid-Pacific Alyssa Okada Long Island 5-3 Sr. OF Pearl City Alesia Ranches Iowa St. 5-4 Sr. INF Campbell D'Asha Saiki Cal 5-4 Jr. INF Punahou Breli Agbayani Shibao CSUN 5-3 Fr. OF Maryknoll Taylor Sullivan UCLA 5-8 Sr. C KS-Hawaii Liliana Thomas LMU 5-7 Soph. INF Maryknoll