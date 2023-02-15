Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

BIG WEST WOMEN

At Riverside, Calif.

Tuesday

Hawaii 7, UC Riverside 0

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Kamya Nair (UCR) 6-0, 6-0.

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Maya Youssef (UCR) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7).

Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Brionna Nguyen (UCR) 6-3, 6-3.

Klara Novakova (UH) def. Sofia Lazzaroni (UCR) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2).

Madison Kim (UH) def. Niki Shahbazi (UCR) 6-0, 6-2.

Rita Pinto (UH) def. Sydney Tran (UCR) 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles

Novakova/Pinto (UH) def. Nair/Serina

Saltzen (UCR) 6-2.

Kim/Takamura (UH) def. Nguyen/Shahbazi (UCR) 6-1.

Tran/Youssef (UCR) vs. Vilcek/Homolkova (UH) 2-5 (unfinished).

BASKETBALL

UH Schedule/Results

(18-8 overall, 9-5 Big West)

Nov. 11 vs. Miss. Valley St. W, 72-54

Nov. 13 vs. E. Washington W, 71-51

Nov. 14 vs. Yale L, 62-59 (OT) Nov. 19 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 79-55

Nov. 25 vs. Sacramento St.# W, 74-61

Nov. 26 vs. Texas State# W, 78-65

Nov. 30 vs. TX A&M Commerce L, 53-51

Dec. 7 at UNLV! L, 77-62

Dec. 11 vs. Saint Francis W, 90-66

Dec. 22 vs. Pepperdine W, 76-70

Dec. 23 vs. Washington State W, 62-51

Dec. 25 vs. SMU W, 58-57

Dec. 29 vs. UC Davis* W, 74-66

Dec. 31 vs. Cal Poly* W, 57-48

Jan. 5 at UC San Diego* W, 62-49

Jan. 7 at CS Fullerton* L, 79-72 (OT)

Jan. 14 vs. Long Beach State* W, 79-70

Jan. 16 vs. CSUN* W, 58-51

Jan. 19 at UC Irvine* L, 76-68

Jan. 21 at UC Riverside* W, 67-63

Jan. 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara* L, 65-64

Jan. 28 vs. CSU Bakersfield* W, 72-69

Feb. 2 at UC Davis* L, 75-63

Feb. 4 at Cal Poly* W, 69-56

Feb. 9 vs. UC San Diego* W, 69-62

Feb. 11 vs. Cal State Fullerton* L, 52-51

Sat. at Long Beach State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 20 at CSU Bakersfield* 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. UC Riverside* 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. UC Irvine* 7 p.m.

March 2 at CSUN* 5 p.m.

March 4 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m.

#—at Cannon Activties Center

!—at Henderson, Nev.

*—Big West game

UH Schedule/Results

(11-12 overall, 9-5 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Pacific (exh.) W, 73-49

Nov. 7 at Oregon State L, 61-60

Nov. 9 at Portland L, 70-54

Nov. 18 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 65-45

Nov. 20 vs. Lipscomb L, 73-69, OT

Nov. 25 vs. Grambling St. W, 63-47

Nov. 26 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 63-50

Nov. 27 vs. Stanford L, 69-39

Dec. 11 vs. UNLV L, 76-66

Dec. 21 at San Jose State W, 54-43

Dec. 29 at UC Davis* W, 70-62

Dec. 31 at Cal Poly* W, 50-47

Jan. 5 vs. UC San Diego* L, 60-57

Jan. 7 vs. CS Fullerton* W, 66-53

Jan. 14 at Long Beach State* L, 62-48

Jan. 16 at CSUN* W, 76-60

Jan. 19 vs. UC Irvine* L, 71-67, OT

Jan. 21 vs. UC Riverside* W, 55-51

Jan. 26 at UC Santa Barbara* L, 72-69

Jan. 28 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 51-47

Feb. 2 vs. UC Davis* L, 57-47

Feb. 4 vs. Cal Poly* W, 80-58

Feb. 9 at UC San Diego* W, 61-58

Feb. 11 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 60-54

Sat. vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at UC Riverside* 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 at UC Irvine* noon

March 2 vs. CSUN* 7 p.m.

March 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m.

*—Big West game

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

AVCA Collegiate Beach Preseason Coaches Poll

1. UCLA (12) 442

2. Florida State (2) 420

3. TCU (1) 408

4. USC (8) 400

5. LSU 350

6. Grand Canyon 334

7. Loyola Marymount 296

8. Georgia State 271

9. Stanford 247

10. Hawaii 242

11. California 233

12. FAU 224

13. Cal Poly 222

14. Long Beach State 153

15. Stetson 137

16. FIU 117

17. Pepperdine 79

18. Arizona 78

19. South Carolina 65

20. Washington 55

Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: Florida Gulf Coast (30), Arizona State (7), Coastal Carolina (5), Tulane (5), Houston Christian (2), Boise State (1).