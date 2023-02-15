Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2023 Today Updated 10:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL College men: Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. TENNIS BIG WEST WOMEN At Riverside, Calif. Tuesday Hawaii 7, UC Riverside 0 Singles Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Kamya Nair (UCR) 6-0, 6-0. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Maya Youssef (UCR) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7). Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Brionna Nguyen (UCR) 6-3, 6-3. Klara Novakova (UH) def. Sofia Lazzaroni (UCR) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2). Madison Kim (UH) def. Niki Shahbazi (UCR) 6-0, 6-2. Rita Pinto (UH) def. Sydney Tran (UCR) 6-0, 6-3. Doubles Novakova/Pinto (UH) def. Nair/Serina Saltzen (UCR) 6-2. Kim/Takamura (UH) def. Nguyen/Shahbazi (UCR) 6-1. Tran/Youssef (UCR) vs. Vilcek/Homolkova (UH) 2-5 (unfinished). BASKETBALL UH Schedule/Results (18-8 overall, 9-5 Big West) Nov. 11 vs. Miss. Valley St. W, 72-54 Nov. 13 vs. E. Washington W, 71-51 Nov. 14 vs. Yale L, 62-59 (OT) Nov. 19 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 79-55 Nov. 25 vs. Sacramento St.# W, 74-61 Nov. 26 vs. Texas State# W, 78-65 Nov. 30 vs. TX A&M Commerce L, 53-51 Dec. 7 at UNLV! L, 77-62 Dec. 11 vs. Saint Francis W, 90-66 Dec. 22 vs. Pepperdine W, 76-70 Dec. 23 vs. Washington State W, 62-51 Dec. 25 vs. SMU W, 58-57 Dec. 29 vs. UC Davis* W, 74-66 Dec. 31 vs. Cal Poly* W, 57-48 Jan. 5 at UC San Diego* W, 62-49 Jan. 7 at CS Fullerton* L, 79-72 (OT) Jan. 14 vs. Long Beach State* W, 79-70 Jan. 16 vs. CSUN* W, 58-51 Jan. 19 at UC Irvine* L, 76-68 Jan. 21 at UC Riverside* W, 67-63 Jan. 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara* L, 65-64 Jan. 28 vs. CSU Bakersfield* W, 72-69 Feb. 2 at UC Davis* L, 75-63 Feb. 4 at Cal Poly* W, 69-56 Feb. 9 vs. UC San Diego* W, 69-62 Feb. 11 vs. Cal State Fullerton* L, 52-51 Sat. at Long Beach State* 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at CSU Bakersfield* 5 p.m. Feb. 23 vs. UC Riverside* 7 p.m. Feb. 25 vs. UC Irvine* 7 p.m. March 2 at CSUN* 5 p.m. March 4 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. #—at Cannon Activties Center !—at Henderson, Nev. *—Big West game UH Schedule/Results (11-12 overall, 9-5 Big West) Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Pacific (exh.) W, 73-49 Nov. 7 at Oregon State L, 61-60 Nov. 9 at Portland L, 70-54 Nov. 18 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 65-45 Nov. 20 vs. Lipscomb L, 73-69, OT Nov. 25 vs. Grambling St. W, 63-47 Nov. 26 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 63-50 Nov. 27 vs. Stanford L, 69-39 Dec. 11 vs. UNLV L, 76-66 Dec. 21 at San Jose State W, 54-43 Dec. 29 at UC Davis* W, 70-62 Dec. 31 at Cal Poly* W, 50-47 Jan. 5 vs. UC San Diego* L, 60-57 Jan. 7 vs. CS Fullerton* W, 66-53 Jan. 14 at Long Beach State* L, 62-48 Jan. 16 at CSUN* W, 76-60 Jan. 19 vs. UC Irvine* L, 71-67, OT Jan. 21 vs. UC Riverside* W, 55-51 Jan. 26 at UC Santa Barbara* L, 72-69 Jan. 28 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 51-47 Feb. 2 vs. UC Davis* L, 57-47 Feb. 4 vs. Cal Poly* W, 80-58 Feb. 9 at UC San Diego* W, 61-58 Feb. 11 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 60-54 Sat. vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m. Feb. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at UC Riverside* 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at UC Irvine* noon March 2 vs. CSUN* 7 p.m. March 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m. *—Big West game BEACH VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE WOMEN AVCA Collegiate Beach Preseason Coaches Poll 1. UCLA (12) 442 2. Florida State (2) 420 3. TCU (1) 408 4. USC (8) 400 5. LSU 350 6. Grand Canyon 334 7. Loyola Marymount 296 8. Georgia State 271 9. Stanford 247 10. Hawaii 242 11. California 233 12. FAU 224 13. Cal Poly 222 14. Long Beach State 153 15. Stetson 137 16. FIU 117 17. Pepperdine 79 18. Arizona 78 19. South Carolina 65 20. Washington 55 Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: Florida Gulf Coast (30), Arizona State (7), Coastal Carolina (5), Tulane (5), Houston Christian (2), Boise State (1). Previous Story Dave Reardon: McMackin did his best work at UH as a top DC Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 15, 2023