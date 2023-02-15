comscore Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: McMackin did his best work at UH as a top DC
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 15, 2023

Scroll Up