Little Village Noodle House closes after 21 years in Chinatown

Little Village Noodle House, a popular dining spot for Northern Chinese cuisine for more than 20 years, unexpectedly closed its doors for good Tuesday.

A notice posted on the Chinatown restaurant’s website did not give a reason for the permanent closure. The eatery was opened in 2001 by David Chang and partners Jennifer and Kenneth Chan. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners for comment.

The posted message read: “We want to take a moment to express our gratitude and thanks to all of our amazing customers who have supported us through the years. Your loyalty and love for our food have made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for 22 great years!”

Little Village, located on Smith Street, received repeated mentions over the years in the Star-Advertiser’s Ilima Awards restaurant guide and also won multiple Hale Aina awards for best Chinese restaurant.