Man seriously injured in Laie attack

A man was seriously injured after he was assaulted in Laie early today, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
Honolulu police responded to the area of Naniloa Loop and Iosepa Street at about 4:55 a.m.
EMS personnel administered advanced life support to the man, described to be in his mid-40s who suffered a possible head injury.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
