Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of McKinley student turns himself in

The suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed McKinley High School junior Sara Yara while she was walking with another student to campus Wednesday morning has turned himself in.

The suspected operator of the pickup truck that struck Yara and a 17-year-old girl surrendered at about 6:30 tonight at Honolulu Police Department headquarters downtown. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury, collisions involving bodily injury, and first-degree negligent homicide.

Police identified the suspect as Mitchel Yoshige Miyashiro, 45, who was later released pending further investigation.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street near the school’s athletic field just after 6:40 a.m.

Yara, 16, and another student were crossing Kapiolani Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when a silver pickup traveling westbound struck them.

Yara’s mom, Chevy Saniatan, said her daughter had taken the bus to school with friends and was almost on the sidewalk when she was struck.

The truck fled and officers later located the pickup truck, unoccupied, several blocks away from the scene.