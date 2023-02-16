comscore Column: OHA has unique legal standing in pursuing Hakuone project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: OHA has unique legal standing in pursuing Hakuone project

  • By John Webster
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.
  • John Webster

    John Webster

Sunday’s Star-Advertiser provided extensive coverage of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ (OHA) Hakuone initiative, which is seeking legislation through Senate Bill 736. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Bill threatens private property owners

Scroll Up