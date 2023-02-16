comscore Letter: Red Hill should not be used for anything at all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Red Hill should not be used for anything at all

There has been discussion of repurposing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to store water and an opposing suggestion to make it unusable (e.g., by pouring concrete into it) to prevent any future use. Read more

