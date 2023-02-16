Letter: Red Hill should not be used for anything at all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There has been discussion of repurposing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to store water and an opposing suggestion to make it unusable (e.g., by pouring concrete into it) to prevent any future use. Read more

If it is allowed to be repurposed as a water storage facility, all it takes for fuel to replace the water is to drain the water and put in the fuel.

A future federal administration and same-party control of Congress might open the door to discussions of putting fuel back into the tanks for the sake of national security. Would the state stand in the way of this demand? Would the state risk alienating the federal government?

To prevent future issues with the Red Hill facility, make it unusable ASAP for any purpose.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

