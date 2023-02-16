comscore Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized

It’s appalling that the Legislature is considering a taxpayer-subsidized program that could lead to the extinction of our state’s native wildlife. The proposed tax check-off to fund trap-neuter-reabandon (TNR) programs for cats would facilitate exactly that. Read more

