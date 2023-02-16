Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s appalling that the Legislature is considering a taxpayer-subsidized program that could lead to the extinction of our state’s native wildlife. The proposed tax check-off to fund trap-neuter-reabandon (TNR) programs for cats would facilitate exactly that.

The Hawaii Invasive Species Council calls cats “ … one of the most devastating predators of Hawai’i’s unique wildlife.” Not only do cats attack and kill birds, amphibians and other small animals, their feces spread Toxoplasma gondii, a parasite that has killed monk seals, at least two spinner dolphins and untold other marine animals.

Cats forced to live outdoors also suffer and die horrifically of untreated injuries, infections and illnesses; starvation; exposure; and attacks by predators, including humans. In Honolulu, cats that were part of a TNR program were found sliced open, with their intestines and organs spilling out. Another cat was found with an arrow through his body. Countless other cases go unreported.

Instead of funding programs that endanger wildlife and cats, lawmakers should prevent cats from becoming homeless in the first place, by passing legislation requiring that they be sterilized and kept indoors.

Jade Napierala

Mililani

