Off The News: Still waiting on AFFF spill report

When the Navy missed a Feb. 6 deadline to report to the Environmental Protection Agency about a Nov. 29 spill of hazardous aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) used as a fire suppressant at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, it pinned the delay on EPA requests for historical spill data going back decades, throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. That raised a logical question: Why not just report what is known, now, about the November spill?

Now the EPA is giving the Navy more time — provided that current information, including video of the AFFF spill and information about the fire suppression system be immediately provided. The Navy would have until March 15 to follow up.