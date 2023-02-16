Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Still waiting on AFFF spill report Today Updated 6:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When the Navy missed a Feb. 6 deadline to report to the Environmental Protection Agency about a Nov. 29 spill of hazardous aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) used as a fire suppressant at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, it pinned the delay on EPA requests for historical spill data going back decades, throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When the Navy missed a Feb. 6 deadline to report to the Environmental Protection Agency about a Nov. 29 spill of hazardous aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) used as a fire suppressant at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, it pinned the delay on EPA requests for historical spill data going back decades, throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. That raised a logical question: Why not just report what is known, now, about the November spill? Now the EPA is giving the Navy more time — provided that current information, including video of the AFFF spill and information about the fire suppression system be immediately provided. The Navy would have until March 15 to follow up. Previous Story Off The News: A ‘very serious’ descent during flight