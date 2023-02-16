comscore Off The News: Still waiting on AFFF spill report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Still waiting on AFFF spill report

  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

When the Navy missed a Feb. 6 deadline to report to the Environmental Protection Agency about a Nov. 29 spill of hazardous aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) used as a fire suppressant at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, it pinned the delay on EPA requests for historical spill data going back decades, throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: A ‘very serious’ descent during flight

Scroll Up