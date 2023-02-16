comscore Laser over Hawaii might be environmental monitoring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Laser over Hawaii might be environmental monitoring

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Five days before a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Alaska, a Mauna Kea telescope captured video of a row of green lasers beaming down from space like a picket fence in the cloudy sky above Hawaii island. Read more

