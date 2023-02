Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade University has named two new assistant vice presidents for its Communications and Marketing Division. Read more

Chaminade University has named two new assistant vice presidents for its Communications and Marketing Division:

>> Cathy Lee Chong will lead communications strategy, serving as public information officer and liaison between the university and the media. Chong held positions of director of creative services and marketing at Hawaii Pacific University, director of communications at ‘Iolani School and promotions manager at KITV 4. She also served as the editor of the ‘Iolani School Bulletin magazine.

>> Stacey Ishii will provide operational and strategic leadership to attract, recruit and enroll students. Ishii has more than a decade of experience. Prior to her new role, she was communications manager with Chaminade University of Honolulu. She was also part of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.