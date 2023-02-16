comscore Woman posing as prostitute in carjacking gets 70-month sentence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman posing as prostitute in carjacking gets 70-month sentence

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

A woman who posed as a prostitute online as a ploy to lure the owner of a pickup truck into a 2019 carjacking in Aiea was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cathy Lee Chong and Stacey Ishii

Scroll Up