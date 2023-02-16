comscore Hawaii Hilo baseball ranked No. 25 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo baseball ranked No. 25

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team is ranked No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Poll, released Wednesday. Read more

