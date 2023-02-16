Hawaii Hilo baseball ranked No. 25

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team is ranked No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Poll, released Wednesday.

The Vulcans, who received 38 points, are 7-1.

Hawaii Hilo won four of five games against then-No. 15 Augustana to open the season, then swept a three-game set with Northwest Nazarene.

Defending national champion North Greenville is No. 1. Point Loma Nazarene, which is a PacWest member with Hawaii Hilo, is ranked No. 4.

Chaminade women routed in home finale

Sasha Phillip scored 10 points and Dezaray Carter finished with nine rebounds, but the Chaminade women’s basketball team lost to Fresno Pacific 71-37 in the Silverswords’ home finale Wednesday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (1-25, 1-19 PacWest) were outrebounded 51-35, including a 22-6 deficit on the offensive end.

Breanna Hurt scored 10 points for the Sunbirds (12-13, 7-11).