Scoreboard – Feb. 16, 2023

Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322.

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Wright State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Northwood vs. Hawaii Pacific,

6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

BULLETIN BOARD

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the

following week.