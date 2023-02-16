Solving the pitching puzzle will be key to UH staff’s success

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pick a pitcher, any pitcher. All could be in play for the Hawaii baseball team’s season-opening, four-game series against Wright State at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

“We’re trying to find the answers to the test with all these guys,” head coach Rich Hill said of the ’Bows’ 18 pitchers. “It’s kind of an open tryout.”

Harry Gustin, a left-handed sophomore, is a “definite maybe” to start in Friday’s first of four games this weekend.

Left-hander Randy Abshier, who transferred from Arizona, is a consideration for a start in Saturday’s doubleheader.

“Depending on the rain,” Hill said of the weekend forecast, “and if we need to move things around and when the doubleheader is, I’d like to give Abshier a chance to start. That’s it. That’s the only two guys we know.”

Last season, Hill’s first at UH after two decades with the University of San Diego, the ’Bows mostly went with two starters who could go at least twice through a lineup and an ensemble cast for the remainder of each series.

“I’d like to have two dominant starters — Friday, Saturday, lights out,” Hill said. “You know you’re going to get seven or eight (innings) out of them. I’d like to have a couple bridge guys — a lefty and righty — and a dominant closer. You look at all the (College World Series) teams throughout history, and they all have that.”

But Hill also has embraced the move to fluid pitching roles, such as the “opener,” a tactic in which the starter goes through a lineup once and then gives way to a succession of relievers. He named UH’s everybody-pitches-in strategy as “Tropical Swarm.”

“Can it be done with an opener and a Tropical Swarm mentality? Yes,” Hill said. “Mississippi State did it a few years ago when John Cohen was the coach. And now in the big leagues, you’re seeing it all the time.”

Gustin’s freshman season was abbreviated to 171⁄3 innings last year because of an injury. He added 20 pounds to his 6-foot frame and now weighs 175. During fall training, his fastball touched 94 mph, drawing comparisons to the 1978 Cy Young winner know as “Louisiana Lightning.”

“One scout says (Gustin) reminds him of Ron Guidry,” Hill said. “That’s a pretty good comparison. He’s kind of short in stature and has that whippy left-handed arm. Kind of rocks a little bit. And that secondary stuff, that’s where he’s really grown. He’s developed that changeup and curveball that really has to set you apart.”

Abshire was a top reliever for Arizona before entering the transfer portal last year. “He’s a San Diego kid,” Hill said. “I’ve known him and the family forever. He’s really coming into his own, really matured physically and mentally. It’s kind of his time.”

Abshire throws a fastball, slider and circle change.

Harrison Bodendorf and Cameron Hagan will compete for starting spots.

Hill said left-hander Tai Atkins, who averaged nine strikeouts per nine innings, “could be great at times.” Atkins said he spent the offseason developing a changeup to complement his fastball and slider.

Zach Losey, a Ball State transfer, has touched 95 mph and is viewed as a late-inning pitcher.

Hill described 6-foot-7 right-hander Dalton Renne as a “Swiss Army knife” who will pitch “significant innings” Renne has mastered command of two different sliders.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa, a Baldwin High graduate who played last season at Yavapai College, is a two-way player who can be used as a pitcher or first baseman/corner outfielder. Zeigler-Namoa said altering the grip increased his velocity by 4 mph. He can touch 91 mph.

Hill said Connor Harrison, a left-handed junior, is “kind of the X factor. He’s the kind of guy you can use in a closer role. He doesn’t fit that prototypical mode of a guy throwing 95. He’s got three quality pitches he can throw for strikes. His mentality is best suited for closing. He’s a gamer.”

NCAA Baseball

Wright State vs. Hawaii

>> When: Friday at 6:35 p.m., Saturday doubleheader at 1:05 p.m., Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

>> Where: Les Murakami Stadium

>> TV: Spectrum Sports