HPD officer injured in Laie, suspect arrested after pursuit
By Rosemarie Bernardo and Jack Truesdale rbernardo@staradvertiser.com jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 2:44 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
An HPD officer’s subsidized vehicle was stolen and ended in an hours-long chase at Iolani Palace this morning.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD
Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan gives an update, today, about the attack that left an officer critically injured and his vehicle stolen in Laie. A 39-year-old male suspect is in custody after an hours-long pursuit that ended at the gates of Iolani Palace.