HPD officer injured in Laie, suspect arrested after pursuit

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Jack Truesdale rbernardo@staradvertiser.com jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:44 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An HPD officer’s subsidized vehicle was stolen and ended in an hours-long chase at Iolani Palace this morning.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan gives an update, today, about the attack that left an officer critically injured and his vehicle stolen in Laie. A 39-year-old male suspect is in custody after an hours-long pursuit that ended at the gates of Iolani Palace.

A male suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Read more

