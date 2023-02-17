Letter: Biracial heritage also worthy of recognition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The press continually identifies our former president, Barack Obama, and the current MVP of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, as being Black. Read more

In fact, both of these notable individuals were born to white mothers. If the press is sincerely interested in promoting diversity, is it not time to recognize the diversity of the biracial heritage of newsworthy persons?

Furthermore, if the press is promoting gender equality, why is the father’s race preferentially cited over the mother’s race?

As a person who is half-white and half-Asian, I am proud of both races in my heritage. I believe it is time for accuracy by the press when it reports the racial background of individuals in its various news articles.

Malcolm Ing

Nuuanu

