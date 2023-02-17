Editorial | Letters Letter: Biracial heritage also worthy of recognition Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The press continually identifies our former president, Barack Obama, and the current MVP of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, as being Black. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The press continually identifies our former president, Barack Obama, and the current MVP of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, as being Black. In fact, both of these notable individuals were born to white mothers. If the press is sincerely interested in promoting diversity, is it not time to recognize the diversity of the biracial heritage of newsworthy persons? Furthermore, if the press is promoting gender equality, why is the father’s race preferentially cited over the mother’s race? As a person who is half-white and half-Asian, I am proud of both races in my heritage. I believe it is time for accuracy by the press when it reports the racial background of individuals in its various news articles. Malcolm Ing Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized