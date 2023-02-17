comscore Letter: Navy, not regulators, is calling the shots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Navy, not regulators, is calling the shots

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY Workers used tools to relocate contaminated soil after an estimated 1,300 gallons of aqueous fi lm forming foam (AFFF) concentrate spilled from the fire suppression system at Red Hill on Nov. 29.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY

    Workers used tools to relocate contaminated soil after an estimated 1,300 gallons of aqueous fi lm forming foam (AFFF) concentrate spilled from the fire suppression system at Red Hill on Nov. 29.

Recent public meetings between the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Health and the U.S. Navy have clearly demonstrated that it is not the regulators that are in charge, but the Navy. Read more

