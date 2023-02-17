Letter: Navy, not regulators, is calling the shots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent public meetings between the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Health and the U.S. Navy have clearly demonstrated that it is not the regulators that are in charge, but the Navy. Read more

Recent public meetings between the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Health and the U.S. Navy have clearly demonstrated that it is not the regulators that are in charge, but the Navy.

The EPA and DOH continue to fail the people of Hawaii, because there are no consequences for the Navy in its failure to comply with timelines and requests from the EPA and DOH (“EPA gives Navy more time for Red Hill spill data,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 15).

While the EPA continues to tell everyone that it is the regulator, it gives the Navy a free pass and the Navy can continue to do everything in a way it sees fit, with absolutely no consequences from the regulators.

Oahu residents are wondering what these regulators regulate. If you do not have any power to enforce laws and regulations and have no way to hold bad actors accountable for their environmental crimes with some serious consequences, what good does a regulatory agency do?

This is beyond irresponsible and such a disservice to Hawaii residents.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter