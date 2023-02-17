comscore Letter: No need to keep talking about racial differences | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: No need to keep talking about racial differences

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The easiest way to stop racial discrimination and hatred is simple — stop talking about it. Why have a national Black History Month? Read more

Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized

