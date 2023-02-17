Letter: No need to keep talking about racial differences

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The easiest way to stop racial discrimination and hatred is simple — stop talking about it. Why have a national Black History Month?

There’s no national Japanese month or national Jewish month. Before the Super Bowl, why sing the Black National Anthem, then sing the traditional national anthem? Why mention that this is the first Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks starting?

It never crossed my mind; I just thought of it as two great quarterbacks playing. No matter what the situation, some people have to bring race into the mix.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

