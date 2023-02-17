comscore Letter: State’s problems persist, as do some legislators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State’s problems persist, as do some legislators

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I find it ironic that we have three state senators who’ve been in the state Senate for more than 10 years criticizing University of Hawaii president David Lassner, making such idiotic statements as: 1. (Lassner) “has run his course. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized

Scroll Up