Letter: State’s problems persist, as do some legislators

I find it ironic that we have three state senators who’ve been in the state Senate for more than 10 years criticizing University of Hawaii president David Lassner, making such idiotic statements as: 1. (Lassner) “has run his course. He’s been there 10 years; that’s kind of long already.” 2. Lassner “is lacking the vision and the confidence of the university as far as moving forward.” 3. “I think it’s time for new ideas and someone to lead us in a little bit different direction” (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12).

These statements also could apply to some of our legislators. It’s been a few decades since I’ve graduated from high school but the same problems persist, including high housing and living costs; lack of affordable housing; and lower wages than our mainland counterparts. We can now add the homeless problem to that list.

Our government needs to focus on solving society’s problems and concentrate on making Hawaii a better place to live. Hawaii is still one of the nicest places to live, but we could do better by solving our current problems instead of creating new ones.

Matt Hee

Ala Moana

