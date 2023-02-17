Letter: UH College of Education will lose 93-year home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sadly, the College of Education Faculty Senate recently voted to accept (with significant reservations) the University of Hawaii's "invitation" to abandon its 93-year-old home — the 15.4-acre complex sitting on non-ceded land along University Avenue — and move into a to-be-constructed Snyder Hall replacement building on McCarthy Mall.

Historic Wist Hall and Castle Memorial Hall will be “repurposed”; the other four “permanent” structures and 14 portables likely will be razed or relocated so UH can engage a developer to create a residential/commercial venture tentatively called College Town, providing a revenue stream of future rent for the university.

(The Children’s Center has been promised space in a to-be-constructed building behind Burns Hall. The University Lab School could simply be evicted, as it is not formally a part of UH.)

The monetizing of the property is an example of UH prioritizing greed over its academic mission. Sad, indeed, for an institution of higher education.

David Sherrill

Kapahulu

