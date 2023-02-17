comscore Letter: UH College of Education will lose 93-year home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: UH College of Education will lose 93-year home

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sadly, the College of Education Faculty Senate recently voted to accept (with significant reservations) the University of Hawaii’s “invitation” to abandon its 93-year-old home — the 15.4-acre complex sitting on non-ceded land along University Avenue — and move into a to-be-constructed Snyder Hall replacement building on McCarthy Mall. Read more

Letter: Feral cats suffer; keep them indoors, sterilized

