comscore Facts of the Matter: Dark matter still a mystery decades after its discovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Dark matter still a mystery decades after its discovery

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Researchers walk through an old mining tunnel to the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., a former gold mine that now houses a dark- matter detector.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    Researchers walk through an old mining tunnel to the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., a former gold mine that now houses a dark- matter detector.

What is the universe made of? This is one of the burning questions confronting today’s astrophysicists and cosmologists. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up