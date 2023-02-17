Facts of the Matter: Dark matter still a mystery decades after its discovery
- By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Researchers walk through an old mining tunnel to the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., a former gold mine that now houses a dark- matter detector.
