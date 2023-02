Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has added three new physicians to its team:

>> Michael Mian joins the emergency medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Mian most recently served as an emergency physician at Adventist Health Valley in California.

>> Ralene Wiberg joins the family medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Wiberg is board­-certified and most recently served as the associate medical director of Terry Reilly Health Services in Boise, Idaho.

>> Anne Wright joins the orthopaedic surgery department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She is board-­ certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and serves as a reviewer of Topics in Training for the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

NFIB Hawaii has appointed Michael Iosua as its new state director. Iosua replaces Melissa Pavlicek, who left to dedicate more time to her family. Iosua is a partner in the government relations firm MK Advocacy Group. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and his M.B.A. and law degrees from Brigham Young University.

