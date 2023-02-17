comscore Rearview Mirror: 2 new books about Hawaii capture delightful memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: 2 new books about Hawaii capture delightful memories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Jane Goodsill’s second book has stories about Frank De Lima, above, Rap Reip­linger, Elvis Presley, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, Hawaii Gov. John Burns, Jim Nabors and many more.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Jane Goodsill’s second book has stories about Frank De Lima, above, Rap Reip­linger, Elvis Presley, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, Hawaii Gov. John Burns, Jim Nabors and many more.

  • COURTESY JOHN CORBOY After getting kicked out of Punahou School, John Corboy graduated in 1956 as class president of Saint Louis School. Corboy, center, with his parents, writes about his first 18 years in “Life and Times of ‘Little Johnny Corboy,’” including boarding the Lurline during a “Boat Day.”

    COURTESY JOHN CORBOY

    After getting kicked out of Punahou School, John Corboy graduated in 1956 as class president of Saint Louis School. Corboy, center, with his parents, writes about his first 18 years in “Life and Times of ‘Little Johnny Corboy,’” including boarding the Lurline during a “Boat Day.”

  • COURTESY JANE M. GOODSILL

    COURTESY JANE M. GOODSILL

  • COURTESY JOHN CORBOY

    COURTESY JOHN CORBOY

Two new books have come out recently that I have found to be both historical and delightful. One is by Jane M. Goodsill, whose father, Marshall Goodsill, was a well-known Hawaii lawyer. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up