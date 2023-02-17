Rearview Mirror: 2 new books about Hawaii capture delightful memories
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Jane Goodsill’s second book has stories about Frank De Lima, above, Rap Reiplinger, Elvis Presley, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, Hawaii Gov. John Burns, Jim Nabors and many more.
COURTESY JOHN CORBOY
After getting kicked out of Punahou School, John Corboy graduated in 1956 as class president of Saint Louis School. Corboy, center, with his parents, writes about his first 18 years in “Life and Times of ‘Little Johnny Corboy,’” including boarding the Lurline during a “Boat Day.”