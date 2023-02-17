comscore Some HART leaders see Ala Moana Center and UH as end points | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Some HART leaders see Ala Moana Center and UH as end points

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Despite budget constraints, some at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation expressed their desire this week to see the rail project extended to its original end point of Ala Moana Center — and, if future funding were to become available, see the line move closer to the campus at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Read more

