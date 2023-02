Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Raised in Las Vegas, Mya’Liah Bethea had perspectives that were heavily influenced by her father’s Hawaii ties.

So taking the field in the UNLV Desert Classic while wearing a University of Hawaii softball uniform this weekend offers Bethea an opportunity to represent both pillars of her upbringing.

“I’ve always felt a sense of connection to the island, being where my dad grew up,” Bethea said of her father, Michael Lorenzo Bethea, who attended Moanalua High School.

“He gathered so much of his values and morals here and he instilled that in our family. Being able to come out (to Hawaii) and play ball … it feels so unreal sometimes.”

UH’s first road trip of the season will bring Bethea, UH’s starting left fielder, “full circle” as the Rainbow Wahine open the three-day Desert Classic today at Eller Media Stadium.

A Las Vegas visit has long been a staple of UH’s early-season schedule and the Rainbow Wahine (3-3) will play five games over three days, starting with today’s matchups against Montana (0-5) and host UNLV (2-4).

The Wahine will face fellow Big West member CSU Bakersfield (0-5) in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, followed by another meeting with UNLV. They’ll close the weekend against Montana on Sunday.

Bethea watched the tournament growing up in Las Vegas, and the graduate of Cimarron-Memorial High School recalled the impact of the tournament on her softball aspirations.

“I remember being a young travel-ball player and just getting on the college campus and just seeing all the college girls ball out, it’s definitely an inspiring feeling and something that pushes you,” Bethea said.

“I think remembering that as a player that you’re not only impacting your teammates but the girls growing up and watching you play ball, it’s such a gratifying feeling.”

Bethea made 25 of her 35 starts in left field last season but spent the fall working at first base and catcher, her two primary positions as a freshman in 2021. When the spring semester rolled around, she reclaimed the starting job in left.

She entered the season-opening Paradise Classic with two home runs in 145 at-bats in her UH career and sent three shots over the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium fence last weekend, homering on all three days of the tournament.

“She’s seeing the ball,” UH coach Bob Coolen said. “She made some great plays in the outfield, made some good catches, great throws, and we need that effort from everyone.”

The Rainbow Wahine jumped out to a 3-0 start last weekend, then dropped their final three games of the Paradise Classic. Sophomore Brianna Lopez won her first two starts and freshman Key-annah Campbell-Pua earned a complete-game win in her UH debut. The Wahine hit .297 as a team, led by designated player/catcher Haley Johnson at .438 (7-for-16) and second baseman Maya Nakamura (.364).

“I think our pitching’s going to be a positive for us and our hitters are understanding that they need to attack the ball,” Coolen said. “But we have to have the effort of getting ahead in the games so our pitchers aren’t pitching tight.”