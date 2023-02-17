LBSU looks to exact revenge on visiting ’Bows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii point guard JoVon McClanahan has experienced seeing double.

McClanahan and twin brother Jaden grew up in Northern California as both basketball teammates and competitors.

“It’s like when we play a team twice,” McClanahan said. “They know what you’re going to do.”

The ’Bows will get to run it back in Saturday’s rematch against Long Beach State. In Honolulu last month, the ’Bows scored 10 of the final 12 points and controlled the boards in a 79-70 victory over the Beach. McClanahan said there will be few secrets at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

“It’s harder because the defense kind of knows your tendencies,” McClanahan said. “And vice versa, I know what they’re going to do. You have to lock in and be even more sharp and precise on your moves, and making plays, and sharper passes to get shots off.”

In recent games, the Warriors have endured extended lapses on offense and defense. Part of the problem could be traced to the number of minutes the starters have played because of a thin bench. Forward Harry Rouhliadeff and guard Justus Jackson were unavailable for a week because of ailments. Sixth man Beon Riley has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. UH coach Eran Ganot said Riley has made “breakthroughs” in the healing process and might be available to play against the Beach.

“We’re looking at every option and every solution,” Ganot said of the lapses.

One consideration is stressing short-term goals. During the Diamond Head Classic in December, McClanahan said, the ’Bows focused on winning the four-minute stretches between media timeouts.

“I think we need to start doing that (again) because it’s something good teams do,” McClanahan said. “They try to win stretches instead of look at the (whole) game from afar. I think segments of the game we need to win, and slowly you’ll see the lead building up.”

Ganot said the strategy is helpful when the ’Bows fall behind.

“You can’t get it all back in one or two plays,” Ganot said, reminding his players, “let’s have a good four-minute segment by the next media timeout, and the next media timeout. … That’s how you break this whole thing down.”

This is the ’Bows’ second stretch of four games in eight days. After playing the Beach, the ’Bows will travel by bus ahead of Monday’s game at Cal State Bakersfield.