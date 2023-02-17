Scoreboard – Feb. 17, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: Wright State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.College: Northwood vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Doubleheader, Wright State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Doubleheader, Northwood vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: Doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: Doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

College Women

Hawaii 5, San Diego State 2

Singles

1. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. #116 Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)

2. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. #120 Tamara Arnold (SDSU) 3-0, retired

3. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. #88 Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) 7-5, 6-2

4. Alicia Melosch (SDSU) def. Klara Novakova (UH) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

5. Rania Azziz (SDSU) def. Madison Kim (UH) 6-0, 6-1

6. Rita Pinto (UH) def. Adreea Velcea (SDSU) 6-4, 6-4