Sheward gives Thelle a break and Hawaii runs its winning streak to 19
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias went up for a kill against Concordia University Irvine’s Scott Montez on Thursday.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias (11) and Guilherme Voss watched as libero ‘Eleu Choy (5) backed them up on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree