Editorial | Letters

Letter: Punish those who bullied girl

Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

I've been following the story of a girl, Adriana Kuch, who was attacked at her school by four girls who later posted it on social media. Adriana died by suicide a day later.

The four students who attacked Adriana should permanently be banned from returning to Central Regional High School in New Jersey and be subjected to hearing impact statements from Adriana's friends and family. They deserve to feel the measure of pain they have caused.

John Berry
Punahou