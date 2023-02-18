comscore Dog for Hawaii first family remains Gov. Green vs. family | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dog for Hawaii first family remains Gov. Green vs. family

    Gov. Josh Green, left, wife Jaime and children Maia and Sam applaud during his inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.

Gov. Josh Green, a dog lover, wanted to get a dog for himself and his family of two school-age children when they moved out of their condo on the edge of Chinatown in December and into the fenced-in grounds of Washington Place, the governor’s mansion. Read more

