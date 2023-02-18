comscore Honolulu Police Department promotes 26 officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department promotes 26 officers

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Family and friends took photos and video during the promotion ceremony.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Family and friends took photos and video during the promotion ceremony.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan congratulates officers after the ceremony.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan congratulates officers after the ceremony.

The Honolulu Police Department promoted 26 police officers — three lieutenants, four sergeants, four detectives and 15 corporals — along with seven civilians in a well-attended ceremony Thursday at the Neal Blaisdell Center. Read more

Previous Story
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances

Scroll Up