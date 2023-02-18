Honolulu Police Department promotes 26 officers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Police Department promoted 26 police officers — three lieutenants, four sergeants, four detectives and 15 corporals — along with seven civilians in a well-attended ceremony Thursday at the Neal Blaisdell Center. Read more

The event in the Pikake Room began with each employee’s specially invited guest — some young, some old — pinning a new badge on their uniform. In one instance a small boy stood on his chair to perform the ceremonial gesture on one of the officers.

“Now the fun begins in this new role you’re about to take,” Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the newly promoted employees. “You have an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the Honolulu ohana that you serve every day and the communities you’ll be in.”

With his promotion to the rank of corporal, Leroy Lele, 47, will transition from the Wahiawa District to Honolulu.

“Country’s just a different pace from the city,” said Lele, a 16-year HPD veteran who grew up on the North Shore. “It’s gonna be a challenge but I’ll adjust.”

The other newly promoted corporals are Ty Ah Nee, Gerralynn Benanua-Pang, Lovinna Cayabyab, Kristen Chong, Chester Desiderio, Christopher Dias, Enrico Domingo, Duane Hookano, Lee Anne Kuper, Bronson Liana, Tracy Morita, Corey Perez, Frank Pojsl and Tory Towata.

Barry Tong, 58, says his promotion to lieutenant means he’ll have more work, both in the Communications Division and the Support Services Bureau, overseeing facilities.

“Instead of doing one job, I’m doing two jobs,” said Tong, a 37-year veteran of the force. He will be stationed at the Joint Traffic Management Center.

His fellow new lieutenants are Lowell Coronil and Domingo Manog Jr.

Newly promoted sergeants include Darren Makue, Pedro Rodriguez, Robert Sepulveda and Ty Tanabe.

HPD’s newest detectives are Henry Asing, Mark Fiesta, Kevin Hotema and Brent Sylvester.

Civilian employees promoted to various positions include Janelle Gumpfer, Lorianne Ito, Gail Kinumatsu, Cindee Lorenzo, Cathy Matsuoka, Leah Quinata and Shari Robins.