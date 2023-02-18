comscore House bill would outlaw gender pay disparity in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House bill would outlaw gender pay disparity in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Employers across Hawaii would have to disclose pay ranges to employees and job applicants in an effort to eliminate gender and other wage discrimination under House Bill 745. Read more

Previous Story
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances

Scroll Up