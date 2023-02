Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alyssa Mae Antolin continued to rewrite the Hawaii record books in the 200-meter dash, setting another school record on her way to her first career conference championship at the MPSF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash. Read more

Alyssa Mae Antolin continued to rewrite the Hawaii record books in the 200-meter dash, setting another school record on her way to her first career conference championship at the MPSF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash.

Antolin became the first Hawaii sprinter to run under 24 seconds indoors, clocking a time of 23.90 to claim first place. She shattered her own school record of 24.68 set earlier this season.

Sammie Gordon also earned a podium finish, placing third in the pentathlon with 3,586 points. Gordon was consistent, placing in the top three in three of the five events.

As a team, Hawaii sits in fourth place with 29 points after seven events.

Bethea powers Rainbow Wahine to sweep

Mya’Liah Bethea hit two home runs in her return to Las Vegas to propel the University of Hawaii softball team to a 12-2 win over host UNLV and the Rainbow Wahine completed a sweep on the opening day of the UNLV Desert Classic.

Bethea, a graduate of Cimarron-Memorial High in Las Vegas, led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to right field to give UH a 3-2 lead. Cierra Yamamoto and Haley Johnson added RBI singles in UH’s four-run outburst. Bethea brought the run-rule into effect with a three-run homer to right in the sixth inning and freshman Key-annah Campbell-Pua finished off a two-hit complete-game victory. Bethea leads the Wahine (5-3) with five home runs after hitting two last season.

UH shortstop Xiao Gin went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple in the third inning and catcher Izabella Martinez contributed an RBI double in the sixth. Johnson drove in three runs.

The Wahine needed just three hits in a 10-1 win over Montana in their first game of the day at Eller Media Stadium. UH was aided by 10 walks and three hit batters in the rout. Dallas Millwood delivered a two-run single in the second inning before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury while scoring on Yamamoto’s sacrifice fly.

UH left-hander Brianna Lopez struck out seven and walked one in the five-inning win.

UH will face Big West member CSU Bakersfield in a nonconference game today before a rematch with UNLV.