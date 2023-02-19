Editorial | Letters Letter: Biden right to put off talk of reelection Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m amused by the frequent commentaries about whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024 (“No doubt about it now: Scranton Joe is ready to go,” Star-Advertiser, Maureen Dowd, Feb. 14). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m amused by the frequent commentaries about whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024 (“No doubt about it now: Scranton Joe is ready to go,” Star-Advertiser, Maureen Dowd, Feb. 14). It seems to me that he has handled this issue well, suggesting that everyone “watch what I do.” This allows him to remain relevant and effective at guiding policy. If he declared now that he would not run again in 2024, he would immediately become a lame-duck president and lose a lot of his ability to set policy. If he declares now that he is running again in 2024, it will significant distract from him and his staff’s ability to keep moving forward with new policy initiatives. It’s almost two years from the next election. Be patient and let Biden try to work with Congress to pass new legislation. A lot can be accomplished in two years if bipartisan agreements can be reached. Stein Rafto Waialae Iki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Waiahole Valley rents