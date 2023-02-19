Letter: Biden right to put off talk of reelection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m amused by the frequent commentaries about whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024 (“No doubt about it now: Scranton Joe is ready to go,” Star-Advertiser, Maureen Dowd, Feb. 14).

It seems to me that he has handled this issue well, suggesting that everyone “watch what I do.” This allows him to remain relevant and effective at guiding policy.

If he declared now that he would not run again in 2024, he would immediately become a lame-duck president and lose a lot of his ability to set policy. If he declares now that he is running again in 2024, it will significant distract from him and his staff’s ability to keep moving forward with new policy initiatives.

It’s almost two years from the next election. Be patient and let Biden try to work with Congress to pass new legislation. A lot can be accomplished in two years if bipartisan agreements can be reached.

Stein Rafto

Waialae Iki

