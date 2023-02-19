comscore Letter: Homelessness more an issue than parking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Homelessness more an issue than parking

I believe that the Queen would have been much more saddened by the numerous homeless subjects outside the fence than the parking lot inside (“Not-so-regal parking eyed for removal at Iolani Palace,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more

