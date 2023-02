Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser, in its assessment of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs-Kakaako Makai development controversy, suggested to OHA that “it may be time to reopen the settlement talks and examine whether there is a compromise possible” (“Weigh options for Kakaako Makai,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 12). Read more

In a separate commentary, state House Speaker Scott Saiki and state Rep. Sharon Moriwaki expressed their willingness to renegotiate a new settlement agreement for OHA.

This could be a golden buzzer opening the door to a global settlement if OHA is willing to press the fiduciary opportunity beyond Kakaako Makai and the $200 million ceiling. The invite to renegotiate, however unofficial, raises the bar much higher for OHA than financial returns limited to Kakaako Makai.

It would be well worth a discussion among the trustees.

Imua.

Peter Apo

Aiea

