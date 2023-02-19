comscore Letter: State should budget for maintenance, too | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: State should budget for maintenance, too

It is distressing that amid all the talk of plans for the Red Hill disaster, renewal of the Aloha Stadium area and budget surpluses so large that many taxpayers received a $300 check last year, I hear no discussion at all about the importance of routine maintenance. Read more

