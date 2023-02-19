comscore ‘20,000 Leagues Deep’ immerses young audiences at Kennedy Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

‘20,000 Leagues Deep’ immerses young audiences at Kennedy Theatre

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY KENNEDY THEATRE Karese Kaw-uh, Jill Jackson and Ka‘onohiokalae‘alohilohinei Muller appear in “20,000 Leagues Deep, #hawaii_ascending” at University of Hawaii’s Kennedy Theatre.

    COURTESY KENNEDY THEATRE

    Karese Kaw-uh, Jill Jackson and Ka‘onohiokalae‘alohilohinei Muller appear in “20,000 Leagues Deep, #hawaii_ascending” at University of Hawaii’s Kennedy Theatre.

Theater is usually something that the public experiences as passive observers. However, when Alvin Chan’s production of “20,000 Leagues Deep, #hawaii_ascending” opens Friday at the University of Hawaii’s Kennedy Theatre, the audience will be part of the action from the moment they step into the lobby. Read more

Previous Story
‘iHula’ at Paliku Theatre delves into dancers’ lives

Scroll Up