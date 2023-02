Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week's synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 53-54

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-na goes up to the rooftop to search for her ring. When Shi-joon sees Ji-na with the ring he becomes enraged, thinking Ji-na is guilty of murdering his mother. Chung-yi sees them on the rooftop and goes to Ji-na’s rescue.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-na witnesses Yeol-mae falling into the water while trying to find something that belonged to Moo-shim. Chung-yi is distraught over Moo-shim’s death and Yeol-mae has gone missing. Ji-na reaches out to Pil-du, asking him to help her out of the mess. Chung-yi finds out the truth about Yeol-mae’s accident. Ji-na is arrested as the suspect.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 33-34

6:45 p.m. Monday

The audit team arrives at the hospital ship. Eun Jae is worried about the baby who was born on the ship. Eun Jae is called in by the police.

Episodes 35-36

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

The police make an issue about the baby that was born on the ship. Hyun heads for the police station. The government stops the ship’s operation, using its budget as an excuse.

“Secret House”

Episodes 85-86

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan rescues Dong-chul; Sook-jin’s plan to get rid of him fails. Tae-hyung gets suspicious of Sook-jin. Sook-jin tells Tae-hyung that Dong-chul is Tae-hee’s biological father. Tae-hyung questions whether his father is Nam Chan-woo.

Episodes 87-88

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hyung is confused after seeing the DNA results. Sook-jin’s lie is found out. Tae-hyung tries to send Dong-chul away. Ji-hwan learns something shocking from his father’s doctor, making him suspicious about his father’s death. Tae-hyung questions Sook-jin about his real father.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 15

7:50 p.m. Friday

Hwang Hoe is imprisoned for treason. Damdeok heads to Ichunseong with Dol Bisu and Yeo Seokgae to investigate. In the meantime, Ga Ryom, the corrupt lord of Ichunseong, cooks up a scheme to placate the prince with bribes.

Episode 16

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Gae Yeonsu worries that Ga Ryeom might be in trouble and decides to go see for himself. Ga Ryeom entertains Damdeok with bribes and wine. Damdeok pretends to go along and has Dol Bisu and Yeo Seokgae look into the real situation in Ga Ryeom’s ­jurisdiction. The next day, Damdeok collapses during another party.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.