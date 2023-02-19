New Honolulu art shows ease up to the easel

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are a number of other exhibitions and events happening to keep art lovers excited and amused about the local scene. Here are a few. Read more

There are a number of other exhibitions and events happening to keep art lovers excited and amused about the local scene. Here are a few. Admission is free unless noted.

>> “Accession”: The Hawaii State Art Museum has opened an exhibition of 51 works by 38 local artists that have recently been added to the state’s Art in Public Places Collection. Seventeen of the artists are having works added to the collection for the first time under the state’s Art in State Buildings Law, which requires 1% of construction or renovation costs of state buildings to be spent on visual art. The museum is at 250 S. Hotel St. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Info: hisam.hawaii.gov

>> “The Wild, Whimsical World of Bonhui Uy”: ­Architect Bonhui Uy was part of the original design team for Ward Warehouse. He is also a designer and artist who brings a playful sensibility to his work, which is on display at the Downtown Art Center through March 18. It features nearly life-size animals — dinosaurs, birds, dogs, cats, tigers, monkeys, porcupines and hippos — made of cardboard and recycled material. In March, Uy is giving several workshops on making collages; the classes are geared for people age 13 and up, fee is $60 (see website for details). He also will be on hand to discuss his exhibit on March 3 for First Friday activities and will give a tour from 2-3:30 p.m. on March 4. The center is located at 1041 Nuuanu Ave., 2nd floor. Open Tuesdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Info: downtownarthi.org

>> “We Stand With Ukraine”: Opening Friday at the Arts at Marks Garage, the exhibit is a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine. The artists Marina Borovok, Inessa Love and Alla Parsons hail from Ukraine and Russia, and even though their native countries are at war, they are friends and colleagues. There will be an opening reception at 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, with the works on display until March 2. An exhibit devoted to Women’s History Month is planned for March. The Arts at Marks is at 1159 Nuuanu Ave. Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Info: artsatmarks.com

>> RELATED: Exhibit brings Native Hawaiian artists to University of Hawaii campuses

>> “‘Ola Ka No‘eau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry”: Bishop Museum will explore how artistic knowledge is passed down among Native Hawaiians through the generations. The exhibit, which opens March 11, will feature 13 noted Native Hawaiian artists and will focus on the transmission of Hawaiian artistry from teacher to student. 1525 Bernice St. Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $10.95-$28.95. Info: bishopmuseum.org

>> “Radical Wahine of Honolulu, 1945”: Mari ­Matsuda, a Roosevelt High School graduate, has been an influential professor at the University of Hawaii’s William S. Richardson School of Law and other major law schools and is one of the founders of Critical Race Theory. She is also an artist who uses found objects to create sculpture and installation art. Her installation in the one-room Aupuni Space in Kakaako is a tribute to nine women in ­Hawaii who were active in promoting labor and union rights as part of the Hawai‘i Youth for Democracy movement in the late 1940s and ’50s. ­Aupuni Space is at 729 Auahi St. The exhibit is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, through March 8. Info: aupuni.space

>> “Art Wave”: Greenroom Gallery, a Waikiki space devoted to surf-related art, features the work of Margaret Rice, a self-trained painter who fills in her line drawings of island themes with muted, monochromatic colors to create graceful images. Her show will open with a reception that will include DJs and a free drink for the first 100 people at 6 p.m. Saturday. Greenroom Gallery is located in the Queen Kapiolani Hotel Waikiki Beach lobby, 150 Kapahulu Ave. Info: greenroomhawaii.com