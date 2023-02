Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“A Rover’s Story”

By Jasmine Warga

Built to explore Mars, a rover named Resilience begins to develop humanlike feelings for the NASA scientists who assemble him, and as he blasts off and explores Mars, he must overcome different obstacles.Ages 8-12

“Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People”

By Kekla Magoon

A look at the revolutionary socialist movement that drew thousands of members — mostly women — and became the target of one of the most sustained repression efforts ever made by the U.S. government. The book puts the Panthers in the proper context of Black American history, from the first arrival of enslaved people to the Black Lives Matter movement of today.

Ages 12 and up