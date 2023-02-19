comscore Spill the Tea Cafe in Kakaako offers a place for teens to find support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Spill the Tea Cafe in Kakaako offers a place for teens to find support

  • COURTESY HAYLIN DENNISON Haylin and Mattie Dennison opened Spill the Tea Cafe in ­Kakaako as a cool hangout spot for teens that also provides mental health support.

    Haylin and Mattie Dennison opened Spill the Tea Cafe in ­Kakaako as a cool hangout spot for teens that also provides mental health support.

The combination cafe/clinic welcomes all adolescents (ages 11 to 18) regardless of their sexual identities. Read more

