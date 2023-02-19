Gov. Green signs proclamation for ‘Aha Punana Leo Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The acknowledgement also came during Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai‘i — Hawaiian Language Month. Read more

Gov. Josh Green last week signed his first proclamation in the Hawaiian language, recognizing this week as ‘Aha Punana Leo Week, honoring the organization’s efforts toward revitalizing and normalizing Hawaiian as one of the state’s two official languages.

The acknowledgement also came during Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai‘i — Hawaiian Language Month.

“I invite the people of Hawaii to join me in raising awareness about Hawaiian language revitalization and supporting initiatives toward renormalizing a thriving Hawaiian language in all aspects of our society,” Green said at Wednesday’s proclamation signing, according to the news release from ‘Aha Punana Leo.

Since its founding in 1983, ‘Aha Punana Leo has laid the foundation for state school systems and communities to integrate olelo Hawaii into everyday life. The organization now includes 13 preschool sites on five of islands and has served more than 7,000 students and alumni, the release said.

It also has developed teacher training programs and an Indigenous language advocacy program, and also helped the Department of Education and the state Legislature create Hawaiian language immersion programs.