comscore Gov. Green signs proclamation for ‘Aha Punana Leo Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Green signs proclamation for ‘Aha Punana Leo Week

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The acknowledgement also came during Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai‘i — Hawaiian Language Month. Read more

Previous Story
Carole Kai honored with special day

Scroll Up