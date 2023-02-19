comscore Waikiki beach campers move officials to establish closure period | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki beach campers move officials to establish closure period

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER People slept outside a restroom at the Honolulu Police Department substation on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Friday.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    People slept outside a restroom at the Honolulu Police Department substation on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Friday.

  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER East Honolulu, which includes Waikiki, saw an increase of unsheltered homeless last year. Several people settled in for the night outside a Kapiolani Park restroom Friday.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    East Honolulu, which includes Waikiki, saw an increase of unsheltered homeless last year. Several people settled in for the night outside a Kapiolani Park restroom Friday.

  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A man picked up his belongings at Kuhio Beach on Friday.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A man picked up his belongings at Kuhio Beach on Friday.

  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A new 2 to 5 a.m. beach closure is meant to address a range of problems associated with overnight sleeping and storage of personal items in Waikiki. At top, people slept on the beach while hotel guests from the Moana Surfrider looked out their window.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A new 2 to 5 a.m. beach closure is meant to address a range of problems associated with overnight sleeping and storage of personal items in Waikiki. At top, people slept on the beach while hotel guests from the Moana Surfrider looked out their window.

The new closure, supported by an amendment to the Waikiki Beach Management Plan, will start March 1 on the iconic stretch of sand that extends from the Royal Hawaiian groin to the start of Kuhio Beach Park beyond the Moana Surfrider. Read more

